Buckel, Maryland House GOP leader, charged with DUI

Jun. 18—CUMBERLAND — Del. Jason Buckel has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, failure to display a registration card, and negligent driving that endangered property, life and person.

"Maryland State Police arrested Jason Buckel on Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 11:23 p.m. near Alternate Route 40 and Campground Road in Allegany County," MSP's Office of Media Communications said via email Tuesday.

Buckel, 52, a Republican, was first elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 2014 and assigned its minority leader in 2021.

As of Tuesday, court records didn't list a lawyer for Buckel, who is an attorney, in the case.

Buckel did not respond to a Cumberland Times-News request for comments on the recent charges.

CTN filed a Public Information Act request to MSP for any video of the arrest.

News reports

The Baltimore Banner reported Buckel said he went to a local restaurant to watch a hockey game and "did not over consume any alcoholic beverages on the night in question, particularly as I had not been feeling well earlier in the afternoon and had taken some over the counter medication."

Buckel denied speeding or driving erratically when he was pulled over.

"I will trust the legal system as to the resolution of the matter or the rationale for the stop, but I have confidence that the matter would hopefully be resolved favorably," the Banner reported and added the delegate said he regrets the incident.

"I've made my fair share of mistakes," Buckel said, according to the Banner. "I've learned a great lesson that neither I nor anyone else should consume any alcoholic beverages, regardless of amount or intention, if needing to drive a vehicle a reasonable time thereafter."

Court case

The case against Buckel is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 24 at Allegany County District Court before Judge Mimi Cooper.

According to Maryland Manual On-line, Cooper has been an associate judge for District 9, Harford County, since November 1999.

Her background includes membership of the Drug and Alcohol Abuse Council in Harford County since 2004.

Prior charges

According to court records, on June 13, 2023 — exactly one year prior to the recent charges — MSP charged Buckel with driving 79 mph in a maximum 70 mph posted speed limit on Interstate 68.

Buckel's driver's license was suspended July 19 for "failure to comply," the records show and indicate he entered a "pre-pay guilty" plea June 14 this year, which closed that case.

In 2021, two criminal harassment charges against Buckel, filed at the time by an MSP trooper, were dropped.

FOX45 News on Monday reported Buckel said he had been the subject of previous "improper and unfounded allegations" by an MSP officer "who engaged in an extramarital affair with my now ex-wife and with whom I clearly have a negative relationship, although we've had no communications for a lengthy period."

