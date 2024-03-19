Buchanan scores over $20 million for Manatee projects. Here’s where the money’s going

Manatee County will receive more than $20 million to pay for improved roads, bridges and trails, among other projects.

Rep. Vern Buchanan secured the money for local projects throughout the Bradenton area. President Joe Biden signed the $460 billion federal spending package into law March 9.

“This is wonderful news for our community,” Manatee County Commission Chairman Mike Rahn said in a statement. “We appreciate Congressman Buchanan’s support and understanding of how important this funding is to our residents and visitors.”

Some major projects include $3.5 million to expand 51st Street West in Bradenton, $3 million to design an expansion of Fort Hamer Bridge and $1 million to build a regional trail segment of the Florida Gulf Coast Trail through Manatee County.

See the full list for Manatee County below:

In this Bradenton Herald file photo, Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, hosts a roundtable discussion with the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.

Funded Manatee County projects

Funding to design an expansion of 51st Street West from 21st Avenue West to Cortez Road, which will include two wider lanes, pedestrian and bicycle paths and lighting — $3.5 million

Funding to design an expansion of Fort Hamer Bridge — $3 million

Seaport Manatee South Channel dredging — $3 million

Funding for a new EasterSeals of Southwest Florida workforce training facility — $3 million

Funding to study, design and build the Lincoln Park Gateway Greenway, a trail that runs from Parrish to Lincoln Park in Palmetto — $2.9 million





Funding for the City of Bradenton’s planned Public Safety Operations Center near G.T. Bray Park — $1.8 million





Funding to build part of the Florida Gulf Coast Trail through Manatee County — $1 million

Funding toward designing and building a new City Park in Bradenton — $1 million

Funding to help design and build new Bradenton Police Department headquarters — $750,000

Funding to purchase and deploy new Automatic Ballistic Identification technology for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office — $185,000

Funding for increased safety and security measures at Pace Center for Girls — $125,000

Total: $20,260,000

Bradenton leaders recently approved a $3.5 million plan to remodel the Red Cross building, 2905 59th St. W., near GT Bray Park in Bradenton to serve as an operating center during emergency situations, such as hurricanes.

A rendering shows the design of the planned Pace Center for Girls Manatee campus in Bradenton.