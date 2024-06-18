Buca di Beppo says ciao to Maitland after almost 25 years

Buca di Beppo closed its Maitland location Monday after almost 25 years in business.

The restaurant, which was on South Orlando Avenue near Lake Avenue, said it closed because its lease was expiring.

The chain still has locations at the Florida Mall and Celebration.

Photos: Buca di Beppo closes Maitland location

“We extend our deepest gratitude to our patrons and staff who have created wonderful memories inside our restaurant,” the restaurant said. “We sincerely hope that our Maitland and Winter Park guests continue to visit us at our two other Central Florida locations.”

See the restaurant’s location below:

