Buc-ee's next location will be closer to Nashville than ever, here's when it opens

Nashvillians will no longer have to travel more than a hundred miles to get their hands on Buc-ee's famous brisket, homemade fudge or Texas barbecue. The giant, southern travel center, will be opening a new location in Kentucky this summer.

The new store will be offering its beloved snacks, merch and pristine bathrooms in Smith's Grove, 23 miles from Bowling Green and 77 miles from Nashville. The Smith's Grove Buc-ee's will be the location closest to Nashville, that is until the proposed Murfreesboro store opens off I-24 and Joe B. Jackson Parkway.

It's not the first Buc-ee's to open in the Bluegrass state. The Smith's Grove grand opening comes just two years after the opening of the Richmond location.

Visitors and roadtrippers will be able to find the thousands of snack, meal and drink options, gas, and apparel which have earned the chain it's cult following since the very first store opened in Texas in 1982.

After the opening of Buc-ee’s Smiths Grove, Buc-ee’s will operate 50 stores across Texas and the South. The chain began its multi-state expansion in 2019. Since then, Buc-ee’s has opened centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Colorado, Virginia, and Mississippi.

“We are so excited to celebrate the grand opening of our latest travel center on this beautiful stretch of I-65 between Nashville and Louisville,” said Stan Beard, Buc-ee’s director of real estate and development in a news release.

“Smiths Grove may be small, but the community has welcomed us with as much love and enthusiasm as our largest cities, so we’re excited to be here and watch this partnership grow," he added.

According to a news release, the Smiths Grove location will bring at least 200 jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning "well above" minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

Here's what else to know about the new location.

When will the new Buc-ee's location open?

Buc-ee’s Smiths Grove will open on Monday, June 24. Doors will open to the public at 6 a.m. Central Time and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 12:00 p.m.

How big will the new Buc-ee's be?

According to a news release, the Buc-ee’s Smiths Grove location will occupy 53,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions.

Does Buc-ee's have locations in Tennessee?

Yes, Buc-ee's has two locations in Tennessee.

2045 Genesis Road, Crossville, Tenn. 38555. About 112 miles from Nashville

170 Buc-ee’s Blvd. Kodak, Tenn. 37764. About 200 miles from Nashville

Diana Leyva covers trending news and service journalism for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @_leyvadiana

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Closest Buc-ee's to Nashville opens this month in Kentucky