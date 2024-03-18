Buc-ee's devotees flood Johnstown store on opening day

JOHNSTOWN — Hundreds of people lined up well before dawn Monday for the 6 a.m. opening of Colorado's first Buc-ee's — the Texas travel center that's developed a cult-like following.

A group of teens from Thornton camped out Sunday night. A mother and son drove up from Highlands Ranch. Theresa Gooras of Johnstown and her adult children arrived at 1:30 a.m. dressed in Buc-ee's onesies and wrapped in Buc-ee's blankets. Underneath were Buc-ee's T-shirts. Originally from Texas, Gooras was giddy that her favorite store is now just 5 minutes away.

"When I go home (to Texas), I spend a whole lot of money at Buc-ee's," she said. "They have the greatest gifts, barbecue and kolaches," she said.

Her second floor is decorated with Buc-ee's memorabilia including pillows and blankets, and she admits she might be obsessed with Buc-ee's.

Now that there's a store close by, "I'm sure we will be here a lot. My pocketbook will hate me."

Ninety minutes before opening, dozens of workers straightened shelves, dust-mopped floors, made sandwiches, wrapped burritos, stocked freshly made food shelves, and whooped and hollered "freeessshhh brisket on the table," when a new slab of meat was ready to carve.

The 74,000-square-foot store at 5201 Nugget Road, at the southwest corner of Interstate 25 and Weld County Road 48, has 116 fueling stations and 12 electric vehicle charging stations as well as thousands of snack, meal and drink offerings; homemade fudge; a full bakery; barbecued brisket, turkey and pulled pork; clothes; outdoor gear; home goods; toys; books; wine; and one of its claims to fame, "the "world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver."

Buc-ee the Beaver, the store's official mascot, was on hand to welcome the throngs when the doors opened at 6 a.m.

Buc-ee the Beaver waits for people to come in before the grand opening of Buc-ee's in Johnstown on Monday.

Rob Rosen of Erie got off work in Blackhawk at 1:30 a.m. and drove straight to Johnstown to get in line.

"If you haven't been to a Buc-ee's, you have to go experience it," he said. Calling it the "Walmart of gas stations," Rosen said the travel center will be a great addition to the community. "It brings business from everywhere."

The store won town approval for several land use amendments on 140 acres in early 2022. Johnstown Mayor Troy Mellon said Buc-ee's opening "ranks with Scheels opening up" and will bring "significant" sales tax revenue to the town. "It will go right back into the community to fund needed projects," he said.

Johnstown has high property taxes, Mellon said, and he hopes the sales tax revenue from Buc-ee's, along with Scheels, will produce enough revenue one day so the town can lower property taxes. The town offered some sales tax sharebacks for 20 years as an incentive to get Buc-ee's to come to Johnstown. Those sharebacks were contingent on Buc-ee's installing electric vehicle charging stations and off-site improvements such as the roundabout.

The town rebates 1.5% of the sales tax generated at Buc-ee's back to the store and keeps 1.5%. The other 0.5% of generated sales tax revenue is earmarked for roads and other infrastructure. Buc-ee's also provided about 275 jobs, most of them full time, said Josh Smith, Buc-ee's director of operations.

Nacomah MacDory and a group of school friends "thought it would be funny during spring break to camp out at Buc-ee's. We thought we would be the only ones."

They were first in line but hardly alone. Gabriel Castillo of Commerce City told his mother they should be the first in line. She couldn't make it, but Castillo was lined up at the roundabout until the parking lot opened at 3:45 a.m. He quickly folded into MacDory's group.

Miya Saraduke of Johnstown could arguably have been the first to arrive, pulling into the parking lot at 7 p.m. Sunday. "I came in so early, they let me in (to the parking lot). But then I fell asleep in my car."

She was looking for the Buc-ee's Easter bunny, which she said was sold out elsewhere but in ample supply on Monday. "I have a whole list" of other items to buy, she said. "They have so much stuff. You can do your Christmas shopping here, the food is wonderful. This is so exciting, I have butterflies in my stomach."

Eleven-year-old Andrew Flack convinced mom Stacy to drive up from Highlands Ranch to get a kolache. The family moved from Texas to Colorado last year. They couldn't miss out on "a piece of Texas coming to Colorado," Stacy said.

The family lived a mile from Buc-ee's in Texas. When asked how often they went there, Andrew said "every day." He's missing a little bit of the school day, but Stacy said maybe they'd make up for it by bringing snacks for his class.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Buc-ee's opens in Johnstown: Hundreds gather at Colorado store