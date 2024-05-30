Buc-ee's co-founder’s son indicted on multiple counts for secretly filming guests in bathroom at lake house

The son of Buc-ee’s co-founder Don Wasek has been convicted on 21 counts for allegedly secretly filming party guests using the bathroom at his family’s Texas lake house, according to the Travis County district attorney’s office.

A grand jury returned six separate indictments against 28-year-old Mitchell Wasek on May 17, charging him with 21 counts of invasive visual recording.

The charges, the DA’s office said, pertain to 13 victims who were allegedly secretly recorded by Wasek over a nearly two-year period.

Mitchell Wasek was arrested in October 2023 and originally faced 28 counts of invasive visual recording, according to online records and The Austin-American Statesman.

SON OF BUC-EE'S CO-FOUND ACCUSED OF SECRETLY FILMING HOUSE GUESTS IN BATHROOM

Mitchell Wasek, 28, was indicted on 21 counts of invasive visual recording in Travis County.

Guests at his family's house on Lake Travis spotted a charging port for Wasek's camera hidden in a bathroom wall and reported him to authorities in May, an affidavit obtained by the newspaper states.

Witnesses took the camera from the lake house and viewed its contents, which included recordings of the guests "in various states of undress," the Statesman reported.

CALIFORNIA BURGLARIES BY SOUTH AMERICAN THEFT RING INVOLVE HIDDEN CAMERAS IN SHRUBBERY: AUTHORITIES

The camera reportedly contained recordings of 13 people in bathrooms at the lake house and two other locations, including an Austin apartment and a home in Telluride, Colorado, owned by the Waseks, the Statesman reported, citing property records and the police affidavit.

The recordings allegedly show people "using the toilet, showering, changing clothes and/or having sex."

"The Travis County District Attorney’s Office takes the work of presenting all facts and evidence to a grand jury very seriously," Travis County District Attorney José Garza said. "In this case, a group of independent Travis County community members heard the evidence and law and decided that Mr. Wasek's conduct was unlawful."

Audrey Conklin of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.





