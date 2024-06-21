Is there a Buc-ees in Arizona? Here's when the massive new travel center will open

Buc-ee’s — a chain of travel centers with many fueling options — is known for its food, shopping and clean bathrooms.

The franchise might be coming to Arizona sooner than you think. In March 2024, one city shared on social media that the chain would open its first official location in the Grand Canyon State.

Most residents who commented underneath the post seem excited about the development.

“This is going to change my life,” @givingtreeaz wrote.

“This is my favorite thing about 2024 so far,” @kirstensubjeck said.

“Yessss!!! I’ll be first in line!!!” @cyncerly28 wrote with four clapping hands emojis.

Here’s where and when the first ever Buc-ee’s in Arizona is expected to open.

Is there a Buc-ees in Arizona?

The first ever Buc-ee’s in Arizona will open in Goodyear the city’s official Instagram and X social media pages confirmed on March 13, 2024.

It will be on the southeast corner of Bullard Avenue and Interstate 10.

When will the Arizona Buc-ees open?

According to the @cityofgoodyear Instagram account, the page commented that the travel center was expected to open in “Summer/Fall 2025.”

How does Buc-ees compare to other gas stations around Arizona?

Some of the major gas station chains in Arizona include ARCO, QuikTrip, Circle K, Chevron, Fry’s Fuel Center, Shell and Safeway.

While most carry the basic snacks, drinks and some hot foods, Safeway and Fry’s have full grocery stores.

There are 105 Safeway locations in Arizona and 127 Fry’s stores but not all of them necessarily have Fuel Centers near them.

Although the largest Safeway or Fry’s gas station locations in Arizona is unclear the new Goodyear Buc-ee’s will have 120 fueling centers for passenger vehicles and a 74,000-square-foot convenience store. The location would be 23% larger than a football field and bring 200 full-time jobs to the area according to the City of Goodyear website.

It will also be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

