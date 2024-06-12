Bubbly, tonic or plain old water keeps us hydrated

Water is life. Although the percentage of it in our body will vary over our lifetime, the average is 60% as it ebbs and flows through our cells.

There was a time when everyone simply turned on the tap and filled up their glasses, pitchers, jugs and bottles. And even though we were buying it back then, it seemed strange to most when we began to see bottles of water for sale. Today it is the norm and a regular purchase at the supermarket.

There are classics in the water category and these are tonic, soda, distilled and mineral. Tonic, soda and mineral waters fall under the sparkling water umbrella. These waters have an effervescence to them thanks to carbon dioxide. That bubbly presence allows them to mimic soft drinks, but in a water form.

Straight from the tap or bottled, there are lots of choices in water these days.

Tonic water is a mixer must if you have an in-home bar. It is carbonated water that has been flavored with lemon or lime extracts. What gives it a unique taste is the addition of a small amount of quinine, a bitter alkaloid. Quinine was often used to treat malaria and that’s what made it popular.

Soda water is now more often labeled club soda and is another bar mixer. It is sometimes used to settle a rumbling stomach thanks to the addition of sodium bicarbonate.

You probably remember Mom having a bottle of distilled water to use in the steam iron. It prevented mineral buildup because this water as the name suggests has been distilled. The process removes not only the minerals in this water but also any impurities.

That brings us to mineral water, which is frequently from either natural springs or wells. All those minerals that are removed from distilled water can be found in this one. It has risen in popularity with the addition of various flavors.

You asked for it

Daniel writes, “Please settle a dispute! Can you tell me about anatato?”

Daniel,

The correct spelling is annatto and it is used as a color enhancer in everything from butter to cheese. The annatto tree produces seeds have a subdued red color. It is ground into either a paste or a powder for commercial use.

Tammy Algood is the author of five cookbooks and can be seen on “Volunteer Gardener” on PBS stations in Tennessee. Follow her at www.hauteflavor.com

