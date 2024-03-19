Bubba’s 33 to host fundraiser for wildfire victims

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some Bubba’s 33 locations, including Tyler and Longview, are holding a fundraiser on Tuesday to support people affected by the Panhandle wildfires.

According to a release, the restaurant chain is hosting a fundraiser for the Amarillo Area Foundation on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Amarillo Area Foundation is a nonprofit that serves Texans in the Panhandle, helping victims impacted by natural disasters with financial relief.

“For every guest who mentions the fundraiser, restaurants will donate ten percent of total sales to the organization which supports families and individuals affected by the devastating wildfires,” Bubba’s 33 said.

