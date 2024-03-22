BSU 'Women in the Workforce' event to feature panel of community leaders

Mar. 22—BEMIDJI — The public is invited to celebrate Women's History Month and hear stories from powerful women in the community at a Women in the Workforce event set for 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, in Hagg-Sauer 150 on the BSU Campus.

The event is hosted by the Bemidji State University Alumni & Foundation, Campus Activities Board, Center for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Student Nurses Association.

The following panelists will be featured during the event:

* Abby Randall, Bemidji Chamber of Commerce Executive Director

* Annalise Braught, Bemidji Pioneer Editor and Photographer

* Angela Heikkila, Minnesota North College-Hibbing Technical Education Career Coordinator

* Allyssa Joseph, Bemidji State Vice President of University Advancement

* Britt Lauritsen, Bemidji State Athletic Director

* Melinda (Mindy) Broden, Sanford Behavioral Health Bemidji LPCC and LADC

* Miranda Carlson, Beltrami County Public Health Registered Nurse

* Shannon Bungart, Lake Bemidji State Park Assistant Park Manager

* Wendy Templin, J.W. Smith Elementary Principal

Each panelist will share their education and career journey, barriers they've faced or had to overcome, and some of their successes and accomplishments, which will then be followed by a question and answer time.

For more information, visit

bemidjistate.campuslabs.com/engage/event/9937543.