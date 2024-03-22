BSO detectives say Tamarac man staged a burglary to murder his wife

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said a Tamarac man staged a burglary last week in an effort to get away with fatally shooting his wife.

Detectives arrested 76-year-old Rollan Powell Thursday on first-degree murder with a firearm. He is being held without bond in Broward County jail.

He is accused of shooting his wife, Janice Herbert, 53, in the couple’s home Friday, March 15.

BSO deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue paramedics arrived at the house, located at the 45 Block of NW 45th Court around 11:45 p.m. and found Herbert with a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Carey Codd.

Homicide detectives determined Powell tried to make it look like Herbert was killed in the process of a home burglary, Codd said.

Powell also “provided inconsistent statements to detectives regarding the incident,” Codd said in a statement. Powell could not be reached for comment and it was not immediately know if he had retained a defense attorney