Bryant Animal Control director speaks on recent case of animal cruelty that left a cat dead

BRYANT, Ark.- After a recent case of animal cruelty that left a cat dead, Bryant Animal Control is seeking the public’s help in the investigation.

“We always have far too many and many of those are investigated by the animal control officers and found to be maybe it is just a situation where the owner doesn’t have the resources to properly care for the animal,” Bryant Animal Control Director Tricia Power said.

Bryant Animal Control asks for public’s help in cruelty death of cat

Power said that she imagines as the area grows and the population increases calls of animal cruelty will also increase, much like the one they had on Monday.

“Monday afternoon, a little bit after 3, officers received a call of an injured cat,” Power said. “We went out to the location and found a deceased cat that had an injury to its head, so they picked up the animal and brought it back to the shelter and upon examination found that it had a blow dart that had gone through its skull, killing the animal.”

In Arkansas, there are two different levels when it comes to laws involving animal cruelty. One results in a misdemeanor charge and the other a felony charge.

“A misdemeanor cruelty has many different facets it can be from the owner either abandoning it, or refusing to give it reasonable care, such as reasonable veterinary care, or failing to provide food and water,” Power said.

Benton officials asking for public’s help with investigating animal cruelty case

These cases can only arise when the animal is a dog, cat or a horse, according to Power.

“It becomes a felony when I’m someone intentionally tortures an animal or intentionally causes harm,” Power said.

Just like law enforcement, they conduct a full investigation that includes taking photos on the scene and collecting evidence and the animal for examination.

For the cat on Monday, Power said that it could go either way it is up to the prosecutor after their investigation is over.

“That’s why we’re reaching out to the public for help because we have no idea where this animal came from, where it was found was not at the owner’s home, so we don’t know where the animal belongs or which direction it traveled from,” Power said.

Powers said she is thankful the City of Bryant has an animal control center as there are still communities in Arkansas that don’t.

Heat kills dogs in Hot Springs; owners charged with animal cruelty

She urges anyone with information to call 501-943-0489. If you know of a case of animal neglect or abuse, she also urges you to report it.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.