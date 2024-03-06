Bryan Sexton wins Benton County prosecuting attorney race

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Chief deputy prosecutor Bryan Sexton wins the March 5 Benton County prosecuting race against former Benton County deputy prosecuting attorney Sarah Phillips.

Sexton won with 56% of the vote.

Sexton has been a member of the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for 17 years. He was the prosecutor for 7 years in the county’s drug court and veteran’s court programs.

Sexton will replace former Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith, who announced his resignation on October 9 from the position he started in 2015.

Smith was appointed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to the Arkansas Sentencing Commission on March 5. His term expires on May 15, 2028.

A full list of election results can be found here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.