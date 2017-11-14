Bryan Cranston Thinks Hollywood's Sexual Abusers Could Make A Comeback

Given the deluge of sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood, pretty much every famous type is being questioned about their stance on the issue. Sometimes, like in actor Bryan Cranston’s case, it might just be better to read the room and move on to the next topic.

The “Breaking Bad” star was asked if there might be a “way back” for men like Harvey Weinstein, who’s said to have raped multiple women, and Kevin Spacey, who’s facing a handful of allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

While Cranston strongly condemned the men’s actions, he did leave some room for their possible redemption one day.

“It would take time,” he told the BBC. “It would take a society to forgive them. And it would take tremendous contrition on their part. And a knowingness that they have a deeply rooted, psychological, emotional problem that takes years to mend. If they were to show us that they put the work in and are truly sorry and making amends — and not defending their actions, but asking for forgiveness, then maybe down the road, there is room for that.”

The actor said that we’d have to determine whether the person in question deserves a second chance on a “case-by-case” basis, instead of adopting a hardline stance against the alleged abusers.

“We shouldn’t close it off and say, ’To hell with him, rot and go away for the rest of your life,’” Cranston said.” Let’s be bigger than that. Let’s leave it open for the few who can make it through the gauntlet of trouble and who have reclaimed their life and dignity and respect for others.”

Cranston’s comments did not go over well on social media, with many slamming the star for giving Weinstein and Spacey, who could possibly face criminal charges for their alleged actions, too much leeway.

bryan cranston is the walter white of dumb takes pic.twitter.com/VL7n87kGlJ

— steadman slick (@JoshhTerry) November 14, 2017

What if



Hear me out



What if instead of holding industry-wide healing rituals for the predators



Wait for it



We did that for all their victims insteadhttps://t.co/ReRQyv3ZVW

— Jennifer Morrow (@jenniferemorrow) November 14, 2017

It's not that I don't want them to get "better" but they lost their status for a reason. None of us should be thinking about how they can get it back for years; that's a super short pathway to re-damaging victims and creating new ones.

— Melissa Weiland (@TheNerdyMel) November 14, 2017

CORRECTION: In a previous version of this story, a quote Bryan Cranston gave in an interview last month in reference to President Donald Trump was mistakenly included with his comments from Tuesday’s interview.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

