Brutal road-rage stabbing on Southern California freeway ends in arrest

A 33-year-old man from Thousand Oaks suspected of stabbing an older male victim several times in what appears to be a road-rage incident and leaving him in the center median of a Southern California Highway with “major injuries” has been taken into custody, authorities announced Tuesday.

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol say the violence broke out June 4 around 3 p.m. in southbound lanes of State Route 23 at Avenida De Los Arboles in Thousand Oaks.

When officers with CHP Moorpark arrived at the scene, they located a 65-year-old man “suffering from multiple stab wounds in the center median of the freeway,” a CHP news release stated.

The 65-year-old was rushed to the hospital in serious condition where he was treated for his injuries.

Authorities said that the suspect in the violence fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

CHP officers seen canvasing the median in area of State Route 23 where the victim was discovered on June 4, 2024. (CHP)

A portion of SR-23 was closed on June 4, 2024, while CHP investigators canvassed the area for evidence in a violent confrontation. (CHP)

A portion of SR-23 was closed while investigators canvassed the roadway and center median for evidence.

After what officials describe as an “extensive investigation,” Noah Haque was identified as the suspect in the stabbing and taken into custody on June 10. He was booked for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The 33-year-old is being held on $500,000 bail at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention facility.

No update on the victim’s condition was provided.

The investigation into the case is ongoing and CHP Moorpark is asking anyone with cellphone or dashcam footage of the incident to contact CHP’s Ventura Communication Center at 805-477-4174.

