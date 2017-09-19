Brutal and inhumane laws North Koreans are forced to live under

North Koreans paying tribute at the monuments of late leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang in September 2017 - YNA

North Korea’s recent strides towards building nuclear weapons has brought the hermit nation into sharp international focus.

The state’s young dictator, Kim Jong-un, was photographed earlier this month relishing his nation’s progress developing a hydrogen bomb at a lavish celebration, even as the continued tests brought new United Nations sanctions and an increasing threat of war.

The reclusive state is seen as one of the last Stalinist regimes and is ideologically committed to cutting itself off from the international community in pursuit of its doctrine of national self reliance.

North Korea leader Kim Jong-un celebrating the country's successful hydrogen bomb test earlier this month

It has been ruled by the Kim dynasty since 1948 after the Soviet Union took control of the north of the Korean peninsula from Japan after the Second World War, and then installed Un’s grandfather, Kim Il-sung, in power.

The intervening decades have seen North Korea morph into an isolated and paranoid nation that tightly controls what the outside world sees. As such, reports on life inside the secretive nation are difficult to independently verify.

Yet behind the displays of military pomp lies an impoverished state, which thousands of desperate refugees attempt to flee every year.

The image North Korea wants to project: A huge military parade in Pyongyang in 2013

Those defectors describe a nation where most people struggle for basics such as food and medicine and face brutal reprisals for breaking the regime's draconian laws.

Three generations rule

One of the country's most brutal laws is the ‘three generations of punishment’ rule. If one person is convicted of a serious crime and sent to a prison camp their immediate family can also be sent with them. Then the next two generations born in the camps can also remain there. The edict was introduced in 1972 by Kim Il-sung and said up to three generations had to be punished to wipe out the 'seed' of class enemies.

Kim Il-sung (left) with his son and successor Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang in 1992