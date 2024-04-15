Brush fires still not contained in west Miami-Dade, health precautions in place, officials say

Two separate grass fires continue to burn in west Miami-Dade County Monday, a day after plumes of smoke caused officials to close parts of Southwest Eighth Street in the western part of the county.

One of the fires is near Southwest 157th Avenue and Bird Road. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the scope of the fire is 100 acres, and it is 90% contained.

The larger fire is near Southwest 137th Avenue and Southwest Eighth Street. That blaze is 170 acres and is 45% contained, firefighters said.

Southwest Eighth Street has been reopened.

The Florida Fire Services is the main agency battling the flames, with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue “on standby as needed,” the department said.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter drops water over a brush fire that forced police to shut down Southwest Eighth Street in both directions at Southwest 137th Avenue due to the heavy smoke in the area, on Sunday, April 14, 2024. Pedro Portal/pportal@miamiherald.com

“Due to the fires, hazy and smoky conditions will linger throughout the day. We remind anyone suffering from respiratory conditions to limit their exposure to smoke, especially if they are at increased risk for particle-related effects,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a statement. “Keep indoor air as clean as possible by keeping your windows and doors closed and run your air conditioner by recirculating the air inside your home until conditions improve.

“If you have asthma or another lung disease, make sure you follow your healthcare provider’s directions.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.