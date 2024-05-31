Brush fire in Palm City grew to 56 acres, not a threat to homes

PALM CITY − For two days, Martin County Fire Rescue crews have been battling a brush fire that grew to 56 acres along Southwest Busch Street and Southwest 84th Avenue, fire officials said Friday.

Martin County Fire Rescue crews are battling an estimated 56-acre brush fire in Palm City on Friday May 31, 2024, that was causing traffic backups on Southwest Martin Highway, near the county landfill.

What’s happening: The blaze, which began Wednesday is not threatening any structures, but on Thursday it was causing traffic backups on Southwest Martin Highway, fire officials stated on social media.

Martin County Fire Rescue crews cleared the area Thursday evening as Florida Forest Service crews took over operations, spokesman Cory Pippin said Friday.

Fire location: Currently, the brush fire, which grew from 30 acres, is burning near the Martin County landfill in a heavily wooded area.

“Crews were back burning a large portion throughout (Thursday) to clear out brush the fire was using for fuel, but they stopped at night,” Pippin said. “We had one call early (Frida0 morning for a flareup, but it was inside the black where all fuel had been burned up.”

Fire crews Thursday closed Bush Street at Southwest 84th Avenue as they control the blaze using fire lines.

