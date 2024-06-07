Brush fire off SR60 in west Indian River County follows afternoon storm

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY − A lightning strike was considered a possible cause of a small brush fire that started west of Vero Beach off State Road 60 Friday afternoon, a fire official said.

The fire started on land west of 82nd Avenue shortly after a storm moved through western Indian River County around 4 p.m.

A small brush fire started just west of 82nd Avenue on land south of State Road 60 caused by what fire officials said was likely lightning from a storm that passed over west Indian River County around 4 p.m. Friday June 7, 2024.

Smoke billowed out onto State Road 60 and flames spread up into trees along what a fire official said was a roughly 100-by-100-square-foot area of wood and brush south of a canal along the highway.

Indian River County Fire Rescue crews had the blaze under control by roughly 4:30 p.m.

A portion of an eastbound State Road 60 lane was blocked by the fire crews with at least three fire engines and a brush truck at the scene.

At least one lane of eastbound State Road 60 was briefly closed as firefighters worked to extinguish a small brush fire that started just west of 82nd Avenue on land south of State Road 60 around 4:15 p.m. Friday June 7, 2024.

Battalion Chief Kyle Kofke said they would likely remain there making sure the fire was fully extinguished until about 6 p.m.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers. Follow @coreyarwood on X, email corey.arwood@tcpalm.com or call 772-978-2246

More: Hot days ahead: Record heat possible on Treasure Coast over weekend

More: Burn ban in effect in Martin, Indian River counties 'until further notice'

More: St. Lucie 1st in Florida to cap cost of inmate medical care; will Martin, Indian River follow?

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Brush fire off SR60 in west Indian River County follows afternoon storm