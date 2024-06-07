Brush fire off SR60 in west Indian River County follows afternoon storm
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY − A lightning strike was considered a possible cause of a small brush fire that started west of Vero Beach off State Road 60 Friday afternoon, a fire official said.
The fire started on land west of 82nd Avenue shortly after a storm moved through western Indian River County around 4 p.m.
Smoke billowed out onto State Road 60 and flames spread up into trees along what a fire official said was a roughly 100-by-100-square-foot area of wood and brush south of a canal along the highway.
Indian River County Fire Rescue crews had the blaze under control by roughly 4:30 p.m.
A portion of an eastbound State Road 60 lane was blocked by the fire crews with at least three fire engines and a brush truck at the scene.
Battalion Chief Kyle Kofke said they would likely remain there making sure the fire was fully extinguished until about 6 p.m.
