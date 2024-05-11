Brush fire near Bluefield Preserve continues to produce smoke; no threats to structures

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Residents may see or smell smoke from a brush fire Saturday that is burning about 275 acres near Bluefield Preserve.

County environmental resources staff and the St. Lucie County Fire District worked jointly with the fire in western St. Lucie County, according to social media posted by St. Lucie County. The fire poses no immediate threat to any structures, the post said.

A brush fire in western St. Lucie County ignited by a lightning strike last Thursday near Bluefield Road was 95% contained earlier this week.

The fire has been flaring on and off for about a week, officials said, but has posed no threat. The Florida Forest Service has been containing the fire, with assistance from local agencies.

The fire, which was sparked by a lightning strike, generated smoke that was seen as far north as Sebring, Forest Service spokesman David Grubich said Tuesday.

Staff writer Melissa E. Holsman contributed to this report.

Colleen Wixon is a reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers. Contact her at colleen.wixon@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Brush fire near Bluefield Preserve continues to produce smoke in SLC