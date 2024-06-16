Brush fire ignites in Hesperia

A brush fire ignited in Hesperia and quickly scorched more than 280 acres on Saturday, officials said.

The fire was first reported just after 6 p.m. along the 18000 block of Highway 173, east of Arrowhead Lake Road, according to CALFIRE, which joined with San Bernardino County firefighters to fight the blaze.

One structure was initially reported to be threatened by the wildfire, which was being driven by brisk winds through light, highly-combustible fuels.

CALFIRE estimated the brush fire to be at 283 acres in size as of 7:40 p.m.

A brush fire burns along Highway 173 in Hesperia on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

California Highway Patrol officers shut down some nearby roads as firefighters attacked the flames from both the ground and air, CALFIRE officials said.

A witnesses reported that the fire appeared to have been started by fireworks, CHP logs show.

