Brush fire grows along I-5 in Gorman area

The Post Fire off Interstate 5 in the Gorman area had reached an estimated 2,000 acres as of 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, authorities in Los Angeles County reported. The incident was slowing traffic on the freeway near the Gorman interchange.

A brush fire off Interstate 5 in the Gorman area had reached more than 3,000 acres Saturday afternoon and was slowing traffic over the Grapevine.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials reported the fire on social media as 500 acres around 2:40 p.m., describing it as a third-alarm incident with structures threatened and evacuation orders in place.

By around 4:20 p.m., the blaze, named the Post Fire, had grown to about 2,000 acres, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's station, part of the L.A. County sheriff's agency. The sheriff's update said no structures were threatened and no injuries reported.

Updated mapping later pegged the fire at about 3,600 acres.

There was no containment as of 5:40 p.m., the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff's agency reported. The fire, burning mostly on the south side of the freeway, was moving south toward Pyramid Lake.

Billowing clouds of smoke were visible via utility company and other cameras along the mountainous corridor, which connects Ventura County and Los Angeles County residents to the Central Valley over Tejon Pass.

Smoke from the Post Fire off Interstate 5, near Gorman, is visible in a PG&E camera on Saturday.

The fire had blocked roads and closed freeway ramps around the small community of Gorman in northwest LA County, near the border with Kern and Ventura counties.

Evacuations had been ordered at the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area for off-road vehicles, Pyramid Lake, Gorman Post Road and other areas, sheriff's officials said.

Active fire in the flats near the Hungry Valley SVRA prompted fire crews to escort some civilian vehicles through the around 5:45 p.m., radio traffic from the scene indicated.

At 6 p.m., heavy smoke and fire was bringing air support to fire crews and a civilian vehicle at the Los Alamos fire station near the campground off Hard Luck Road.

Ventura County firefighters, including a county helicopter, had been deployed to the firefight.

Northbound traffic on the I-5 was slow approaching Gorman as of 5:20 p.m.

Unconfirmed reports on the California Highway Patrol's incident log showed the fire was initially reported around 1:45 p.m. when sparks from a horse trailer being pulled by a pickup truck may have , callers told dispatchers. Over the next 10 minutes or so, other reports indicated there was fire near the Gorman McDonald's.

OES Intel 24, June 15 on the #PostFire, LAC. Fire mapped at 2,013 acres at 16:32 hours. pic.twitter.com/wYYsbBP271 — FIRIS (@FIRIS) June 16, 2024

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Brush fire along I-5 in Gorman area brings large response