Brush fire burns in Avondale near the I-10 Friday night

According to fire officials, state fire crews were called to assist with a brush fire burning in the Phoenix Metro area on Friday night.

The fire was burning in Avondale near the Agua Fria River and Van Buren Street, AZ511.gov, and could be seen from the Interstate 10 only feet away.

At about 5:18 p.m., the Avondale Fire Department responded to the brush fire in the river area just north of the I-10 and said the fire had spread to about two acres by 7:45 p.m., according to Avondale Assistant Fire Chief Justin Ernst.

Ernst said that no structures were in danger and there had been no injuries.

Avondale fire fighters were assisted by Tolleson and El Mirage fire departments before state crews were dispatched around 8:30 p.m., according to Ernst.

There were no immediate closures to the I-10 as a result of the fire.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Brush fire burns near I-10 in metro Phoenix, fire officials say