Brush fire breaks out near border

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A brush fire broke out Monday near the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said.

The blaze occurred off Cameron Truck Trail in Lake Morena, Cal Fire San Diego posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 1:56 p.m.

Around 2:54 p.m., firefighters were able to stop the forward rate of spread.

The fire burned 5.28 acres, destroying five outbuildings, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

No injuries have been reported.

