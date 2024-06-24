Brunswick's redder politics and Leland's roads

It's Brunswick, it's Today, it's the Brunswick Today newsletter.

With reporter Jamey Cross taking a well-deserved vacation, this weekly journey of all things Brunswick County is brought to you by me, Owen Hassell, local news editor for the StarNews.

The Brunswick County Republican Party distributed and sold political merchandise on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Save a few years of college, I've spent all of my life in Eastern North Carolina. When compared to my ENC roots in the northeast corner of the state, the growth and development here are unmatched. That brings all sorts of opportunities and challenges. I'll take the growth and development compared to being stagnant or losing population.

It's argued that's one reason Brunswick County has turned from more Democratic voters to Republican. However, as Jamey found out in her coverage, there's more than one factor to the political shift.

More: North Carolina’s fastest-growing county is getting redder. What’s behind Brunswick's shift?

Here we grow (and branch out?) again

The Indian Trail Tree located in Keziah Park in Southport, N.C., pictured on Friday, May 24, 2024, is estimated to be about 800 years old.

It wouldn't be Brunswick Today without Brunswick Development, amirite?

From homes to duplexes, this development is dubbed “Pelican Cove” and received unanimous support from the Brunswick County Planning Board in June. Here's more from Jamey.

And in Leland, sales will soon begin for a senior community in one of the town's master-planned developments.

Then there's growth that's kept on growing for hundreds of years. In this case, we're talking about a tree in Southport that's estimated to be around 800 years old.

Pickleball master

Jamey Cross, third from left, is pictured alongside members of the Cape Fear Pickleball Club during a club-sponsored tournament in April 2023.

There's no doubt pickleball has become popular. Just look how some tennis courts have been defaced converted to pickleball courts. Considering I play tennis, am I bitter? Nah.

Good-natured ribbing aside, I can see where there are a lot of benefits. Fortunately for us we've got a good teacher in Jamey, the StarNews' pickleball champion.

Leland's road concerns

Sure, there were a few disagreements with the new Leland budget. By few, I mean enough to introduce state legislation to recall all elected officials.

With a smaller tax rate hike than the first (or second) proposal, that's meant shuffling on what projects get top priority. That includes road work. Here's what was originally slated to get done and what will likely happen instead.

