Brunswick's many beautiful beaches, plus more housing approved

Hello and welcome to the Brunswick Today newsletter brought to you by me, StarNews reporter Jamey Cross.

Holden Beach is one of the many beaches in Brunswick County, and it's a popular spot for families.

If I was asked to pick the best beach in North Carolina, I think I would struggle. For one, there are so many beaches to consider. Brunswick County alone has six beach towns.

Second, my list of requirements would be short and not difficult to achieve. I'm pretty easy to please when it comes to beaches. A decent beach, to me, has two things: an ocean and a place for me to sit. Beyond that, I have few opinions on what designates one beach from another.

To be clear, no one has ever asked me to pick the best beach in North Carolina.

But USA TODAY recently asked its readers to weigh in on the issue. The results were clear: the state's best beaches are in the Wilmington area, with three of the top 10 spots filled by Brunswick County beaches. You might be surprised which one readers named the best in the state.

(All the beaches on the list have an ocean and ample seating space, I might add.)

Here's the latest in Brunswick County news. Thanks for starting your week with us.

Here we grow again

A plan to bring 550 single-family homes to Brunswick County received support from the county’s planning board in May. Here's what to know about the project and the familiar faces behind it.

The preservation project on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is complete, but the bridge requires continued maintenance and inspections. Here's what's next in the structure's future and how drivers will be impacted in the coming years.

State legislation could impact Southport and other Brunswick County towns with extra-territorial jurisdictions (ETJs). Here's the latest on the issue.

Let’s get social

For more news about what’s happening in Brunswick County, follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BrunswickToday.

Want your friends to be in the know? Forward this newsletter to them.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Brunswick Today Newsletter