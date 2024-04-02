A Brunswick town warns of possible poisonous fish washing up onshore. Here's what to know.

The town of Caswell Beach has warned residents about what it says is dead and potentially poisonous fish washing ashore.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, one Brunswick County resident said they had received a warning from the town regarding several pufferfish that had washed ashore earlier that morning. Joy Guin with the town of Caswell Beach confirmed the town had issued an advisory email in relation to the issue.

"There have been reports of a couple dead (pufferfish) that washed up on Caswell Beach and were found this morning," the post reads. "If one is found, DO NOT TOUCH."

The spikes of the pufferfish can still be poisonous even after the animal has died, due to the spines and spikes along their skin, according to the post. The fish carry a toxin, known as tetrodotoxin, which is deadly to other fish and humans.

The town of Caswell Beach advised against touching the fish, especially if they are "puffed out." Consumption of these fish is toxic and potentially fatal. If you come into direct contact with one of the pufferfish, you should call 911 immediately.

"The symptoms of poisoning are numbness of the mouth, salivation and vomiting, then weakness that can progress to respiratory failure," the post reads. "There is no antidote, so if you think your dog has eaten a pufferfish on the beach, please visit the vet within one hour of ingestion."

However, some versions of the fish are not poisonous. According to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, the Northern Puffer, which is common to the area, is not deadly poisonous like its tropical counterparts and has been eaten by humans for years. However, some scientists believe there are low-level toxins in the skin and organs. Fishermen are advised to thoroughly clean them of all skin and viscera before eating.

Those who find pufferfish are asked to call Caswell Beach Town Hall at 910-278-5471.

