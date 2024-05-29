This Brunswick town has the best beach in North Carolina, according to a USA TODAY poll

Southeastern North Carolina towns dominated a USA TODAY 10Best reader poll ranking the state's best beaches.

On Tuesday, USA TODAY announced the results for its Best Beach in North Carolina poll, as well as best beaches in six other states. Candidates for 10Best lists are chosen by expert panels and voted on by readers to determine the final top 10 for each list.

Of the 10 beaches recognized on the Best Beach in North Carolina poll, area beaches occupied eight spots. Ocean Isle Beach was named the best beach in the state, with all three New Hanover County beaches following -- Carolina Beach in second place, followed by Kure Beach and Wrightsville Beach.

Oak Island and Holden Beach, both Brunswick County beaches alongside Ocean Isle, took the fifth and sixth rankings. Pender County's Topsail Beach and Surf City were placed ninth and 10th.

The only beaches recognized that were not located in the Wilmington area were Atlantic Beach and Kill Devil Hills.

Oak Island is one of three Brunswick County beaches in USA TODAY's reader poll of top beaches in North Carolina.

Here's the top 10:

Ocean Isle Beach Carolina Beach Kure Beach Wrightsville Beach Oak Island Holden Beach Atlantic Beach Kill Devil Hills Topsail Beach Surf City

