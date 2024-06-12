Brunswick will see millions in opioid settlement dollars. Here’s what it could fund.

Acacia Alston, a licensed clinical social worker and addiction specialist, speaks to the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners about the proposed ARROW Program during the June 3, 2024, meeting.

Hundreds of thousands of opioid settlement dollars could be used to help addicted inmates in Brunswick County get treatment while in custody.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office hopes to implement a program using opioid settlement funds that would provide treatment to inmates suffering from substance abuse and mental health disorders related to opioid use. It’s called the ARROW Program – Addiction Response and Rediscovering One’s Worth.

In 2022, a $26 billion settlement was reached following negotiations with drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and drug distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen, for their role in the opioid epidemic. North Carolina will see $750 million of that “Wave One” settlement money — 85% of which will go to local governments to attack the crisis across the state.

In late 2022, national settlements were reached with CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Allergan and Teva. North Carolina is set to receive an additional $600 million of the $21 billion in “Wave Two” settlements. A memorandum of understanding outlines that those funds are to be distributed over 15-18 years.

From 2022 to 2038, Brunswick County is estimated to receive over $24 million in opioid settlement funds. As of May 2024, the county had already received $5.5 million in settlement disbursements.

Brunswick County Sheriff Brian Chism said “reducing recidivism and increasing public safety” are the ultimate goals of the ARROW Program.

Acacia Alston, a licensed clinical social worker and addiction specialist, said incarcerated individuals have a high rate of substance abuse and mental health disorders. The ARROW Program, she said, looks to contract with Coastal Horizons to provide treatment prior to release, a service the county detention center does not currently offer.

The program would target adults who are expected to be confined to the jail for more than 90 days and whose criminal justice involvement is attributed to a diagnosed substance use disorder, Alston said. The program would prioritize individuals charged with or convicted of driving while impaired or low-level felonies.

Brunswick County operates two other substance use services – the sheriff’s office’s Anchor Initiative and the Brunswick County Treatment Courts.

The Anchor Initiative looks to offer assistance to addicted individuals by offering them criminal protections as law enforcement helps them find a detox facility or other care.

Treatment court programs are charged with handling adult criminal, juvenile, abuse, neglect and dependency cases involving chemically dependent individuals, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch. Individuals are offered counseling, supervision, drug testing, sanctions and incentives as part of their individualized treatment plans.

“Brunswick County has done a great job at offering substance use services to our community through both of those programs,” Alston said. “...Essentially, the ARROW Program would close that gap and offer services for those that are waiting for their criminal cases to be handled in the detention center that normally wouldn’t have any access to treatment.”

The program would consist of two full-time employees: a civilian program coordinator and a jailer. The program coordinator would oversee the program, conduct eligibility screenings and devise a treatment plan with Coastal Horizons, who will then provide treatment services to the participant. The jailer would facilitate the movement of participating inmates to their treatments.

“We have no idea the quality and what we have in this county that’s hidden because of addiction,” Chism said. “So, if we can do anything to offer them a second chance and get them to be productive citizens in the county, I’m all for that and I know everybody else is too.”

But, the program isn’t moving forward just yet.

The sheriff’s office asked the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners to approve the implementation of the program and allocation of $252,336 of opioid settlement funds to cover the cost of the program for the next year at the board’s June 3 meeting.

Commissioner Pat Sykes said she was concerned the program was redundant to services already being offered and would create more work for detention officers. Alston said a similar program was operating in Pitt County, and Sykes wanted to wait until more information could be brought before the board regarding that program’s success.

Sykes also said she was concerned with starting a program using opioid settlement funds that would eventually expire, leaving the county to foot the bill through its general fund. County Manager Steve Stone clarified that opioid settlement funds will continue to funnel in past the next decade.

“It could need county money in the future, but it would be 15 or 16 years in the future,” Stone said.

Alston added grant funding could also be acquired to fund the program.

Mike Forte, vice-chair of the board, said the program has his full support and moved to approve the request to implement the program.

“I’ve seen it thousands of times, so many people that have gotten clean because they’ve gotten that second, third, fourth chance,” Forte said.

Sykes asked the board to table the item until the board’s second June meeting, and Forte withdrew his motion.

Jamey Cross covers Brunswick County for the StarNews. Reach her at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter/X @jameybcross.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Brunswick County, NC, explores uses for opioid settlement funds