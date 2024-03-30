Brunswick road to see ‘villas’ concept following planning board approval

Salty Peanut Villas looks to bring 14 single-family units, each with a pool, to 2.61 acres of land off Holden Beach Road.

Holden Beach Road in Brunswick County could soon see an interesting residential development concept: More than a dozen “villas” on two parcels of land, each complete with its own pool.

The project, “Salty Peanut Villas,” is a planned development looking to bring 14 single-family homes to 2.61 acres of land off Holden Beach Road SW and McLamb Avenue SW. According to the staff report submitted to the planning board, 1.96 acres of the site will be open space (1.82 acres) or recreation space (0.14 acres), meaning the homes will all be built on the remaining 0.65 acres of the property.

Brunswick County Principal Planner Marc Pages said the individual homes will not be subdivided but remain together to be used as “potential rental properties or something similar.”

According to the project’s site plan, each home will total 1,064 square feet, have two parking spaces and a pool. One private road will extend into the development from McLamb Avenue proceeding toward Holden Beach Road, with seven of the homes on either side. A small picnic area is also noted on the site plan, near Holden Beach Road.

The site, near the town of Holden Beach, is zoned for commercial low-density development. The zoning district allows a maximum of 13.6 dwelling units per acre. At 14 dwelling units on 2.61 acres of land, the project would create an overall density of 5.36 dwelling units per acre.

The project was approved unanimously by the Brunswick County Planning Board at its March meeting.

The surrounding land is zoned for high-density residential use to the north and commercial low-density use to the south, east and west. Residential, commercial and vacant land surround the property presently.

The project is expected to generate 134 vehicle trips per weekday. Pages said the entrance to the development will be located off McLamb Avenue, not Holden Beach Road. The wooded buffer between the site and Holden Beach Road will remain, Pages added.

Water and sewer services will be provided by Brunswick County.

The approval of the planning board is not an authorization to construct. The project must obtain all necessary federal, state and county approvals and permits prior to construction.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Villas development planned near Holden Beach, NC