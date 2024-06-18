Brunswick law enforcement searching for suspect in Dollar General armed robbery

The Northwest Police Department and Brunswick County Sheriff's Office are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

An armed robbery investigation occurred earlier this afternoon at the Dollar General store on Maco Road, according to a Facebook post from the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday evening.

Photos provided of the suspect show one suspect wearing a collared shirt, sunglasses, and black baseball cap.

Investigators are asking community members to help identify the suspect, according to the post.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to contact the Chief of the Northwest Police Department at 910-540-8914 or call 911.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Northwest police searching for armed robbery suspect in Leland, NC