Brunswick Hills 3-year-old accidently shoots self, undergoes emergency surgery, police say

A 3-year-old is undergoing emergency surgery after accidentally shooting themselves Wednesday evening, Beacon Journal news partner NewsChannel 5 reported.

Brunswick Hills Police told the outlet that around 5:30 p.m., the child's father set the weapon down on a bench in their apartment, and the toddler picked it up and accidentally discharged it.

The 3-year-old was life-flighted to the hospital, police told the outlet.

Police determined the incident was accidental, and the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Brunswick Hills 3-year-old hospitalized after accidentally shooting self