Brunswick County license plate agency reopening this week after being closed for months

A license plate agency in Shallotte will be reopening Thursday after being closed since December 2023.

The location closed late last year when the previous operator's contract ended. The new agency, located at 5300 Main St., Suite A, will be operated by Harvey Godwin, according to a press release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

In North Carolina, the Division of Motor Vehicles oversees license plate agencies, but they are managed by private businesses or local governments.

The location will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, except on state holidays.

The agency will be able to provide registration services, title transactions, vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags, handicap placards and duplicate registrations.

The Shallotte agency is not the only license plate agency that was closed in 2023. A Wilmington agency on Kerr Avenue reopened in April after being closed since September 2023.

A Southport agency permanently closed in January 2023 due to an ongoing investigation into the location due to several contract violations, according to John Brockwell, communications officer for the Division of Motor Vehicles License and Theft Bureau.

The Southport agency will likely open at another location during the late Summer, according to a StarNews article from March 19.

