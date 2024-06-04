After bruising GOP primary, Dade Phelan faces renewed challenge for Texas House leadership

In the fight of his political life, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan last week staved off a challenge from the right wing of his party, but now some GOP lawmakers are revamping their effort to keep the Beaumont Republican from keeping the speaker's gavel for another term.

After the May 28 GOP primary runoff election in which Phelan narrowly defeated challenger David Covey — who was backed by three powerful Republicans: former President Donald Trump, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton — the speaker is again taking heat for overseeing a vote in the House to impeach Paxton and for giving some committee chairmanships to Democrats.

On Friday, a coalition of 46 incumbent Republican House members and GOP nominees seeking to secure a seat in November released a letter pledging their support to alter the lower chamber's process for selecting its leader to prevent Democratic members from having a say in the matter and to prohibit the minority party from leading committees.

Speaker Dade Phelan gavels in day one of a third special session at the Capitol in October. Whether he is able to keep that gavel in January remains to be seen.

Phelan, who has been accused by the party's far-right flank of being too accommodating and reliant upon the support of the 64 Democrats in the House, is facing a direct challenge for the speakership from two GOP members: Rep. Shelby Slawson, R-Stephenville, who announced her bid for the top post Thursday, and Rep. Tom Oliverson, R-Cypress, a one-time ally and committee chairman under Phelan, who announced in March his bid for the top spot.

Slawson, in a letter released days before announcing her run for the speakership, denounced the House's overwhelming vote last year to impeach Paxton on 20 charges including corruption and abuse of office, and later pushed for the proposed Republican reforms. (Paxton was ultimately cleared of wrongdoing, largely along party lines, after an impeachment trial in the Senate.)

"Our reform-minded members outnumber the status-quo supporters, and our ranks have grown with new energy this election cycle," Slawson wrote in her letter. "We are collectively up to the task of decentralizing the power structure in the House and wholly changing the culture that throttles us instead of empowers us."

State Rep. Shelby Slawson, R-Stephenville, is challenging Dade Phelan for the speakership in the 2025 legislative session.

For Phelan, who proved his political prowess in winning the intraparty battle for House District 21, the fight for the speakership presents a unique challenge in striking a balance with members of both parties.

"The tradition in Texas has been at least for the last 40-plus years, closer to 50 years, is that you try to create some sort of consensus in the state House," said Jon Taylor, chair of the University of Texas at San Antonio political science department. "Republicans have a short term memory, forgetting conveniently that 30 years ago, 35 years ago, you had Democratic speakers who had Republican chairs of committees, the idea being that you wanted to create consensus."

That consensus has been key for Phelan in securing two terms as speaker, with Democrats and nearly all Republicans voting to support him at the outset of the past two legislative sessions.

If he falters on that bipartisan relationship in an attempt to assuage members of his own party and exclude Democrats from the legislative process, Phelan could forfeit the reins of the chamber, Taylor said.

"So Phelan would have to basically abandon people who have supported him in the past to try to maintain his hold on the speakership," Taylor said. "And to be blunt, if he were to do that, he'd lose the speakership."

If Dade Phelan jettisons bipartisanship to appease the far-right flank of the Republican Party, it could cost him the support he needs to remain speaker.

Phelan's office did not respond to an American-Statesman request for comment.

Outside of the intraparty squabbles within the House, Phelan is also in the throes of an ongoing rift with Patrick, who leads the Senate and actively campaigned against him. Phelan has continually had to defend his conservative bona fides over the past year and through the current election cycle.

Whether Phelan retains the reins of the House, the next legislative session, set to begin in January, is expected to be bruising. That won't be just because of the race for speaker, but also due to Gov. Greg Abbott's push to advance a school voucher program, which was killed in the House last year, and the lingering animosity between the two chambers over legislative disagreements and the differing response to Paxton's impeachment.

"If people think that somehow the Legislature is going to accomplish a tremendous amount in ’25, I think they're kidding themselves," Taylor said.

