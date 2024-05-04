BRPD seek public’s help in Baton Rouge interstate shooting death investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the death of a teenager in connection to a fatal shooting on Saturday, March 23.

Jayrick Washington, 18, was traveling to work along North I-110 just before 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23. According to police, detectives think that an individual from another vehicle started to shoot at Washington’s vehicle, which caused him to leave the road and crash near the Fuqua Street exit.

Washington was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

“Detectives believe this may have been a random act of violence or a misidentified homicide. They are seeking the public’s assistance with any information on what happened that day,” said Capital Region Crime Stoppers in a Facebook post.

Officers are encouraging anyone with more information to contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. You will be able to remain anonymous and could be qualified for a cash reward.

