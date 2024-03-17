BRPD: Man found shot to death in car in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the 12000 block of Tams Drive Sunday afternoon.
Around 1:10 p.m., officers found a 20-year-old man inside of a car with multiple gunshot wounds. The 20-year-old man died at the scene.
BRPD is encouraging anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
EBRSO: Murder, suicide attempt leaves two dead in Baton Rouge
This is a developing story.
