BRPD: Man arrested in connection to deadly Baton Rouge shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on Sunday, March 17 in the 12000 block of Tams Drive in Baton Rouge.

Tahj Javier Carter, 19, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Around 1:10 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, officers found Jarvion Johnson, 20, inside of a car with multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson died at the scene, according to the police.

No motive has been identified in this case. This is an ongoing investigation.

