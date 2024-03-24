BRPD: Man arrested after being accused of shooting at police near Gus Young Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police are investigating a reported shooting near Gus Young Avenue.

Police say on Saturday night, around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to a reported shooting at the intersection of North 43rd Street and Odell Street. Officers began to investigate suspicious activity when three suspects fled from officers in a vehicle.

The officers started to follow the vehicle before the passengers jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Officers were able to put one suspect in custody. The suspect was identified as Eric Brown, 29, according to the police.

Another suspect who was running from officers reportedly fired a shot in the officer’s direction. Police say the bullet missed the officer and entered a home, hitting a resident. The resident was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A K9 unit later caught that suspect. The suspect was identified as Mikel Moore, 18.

The third suspect is currently at large.

Moore was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of eight counts of attempted first-degree murder and resisting an officer. Brown was issued a misdemeanor summons and released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

This is an ongoing investigation.

