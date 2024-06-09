Brownwood ISD announces end-of-year employee awards

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) —Brownwood ISD has announced its 2023-2024 End-of-Year Employee Awards sponsored by the Brownwood Education Foundation. The awards include service awards, retiree recognitions, employees of the year, teachers of the year from each campus, as well as the BISD regional teacher of the year nominees.
DISTRICT TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
SERVICE AWARDS
RETIREES
DEPARTMENTAL AWARDS
RISING STAR TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
COGGIN ELEMENTARY – Allie Allen EAST ELEMENTARY – Mary Salazar NORTHWEST ELEMENTARY – Misty Hill COGGIN 6th GRADE – Elizabeth Ripley BROWNWOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL – Jessie Paris BROWNWOOD HIGH SCHOOL – Rachel Smiley
DISTINGUISHED TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
COGGIN ELEMENTARY – Kate Means EAST ELEMENTARY – Lori Haynes NORTHWEST ELEMENTARY – Leslie Wood WOODLAND HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY – Dawn Hilburn SPECIAL EDUCATION (Northwest) – Susan Mora COGGIN 6th GRADE – Brittany Estess BROWNWOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL – Amber Evans BROWNWOOD HIGH SCHOOL – Bryan Clark
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
William A. Anders, the astronaut behind perhaps the single most iconic photo of our planet, has died at the age of 90. On Friday morning, Anders was piloting a small plane that dove into the water near Roche Harbor, Wash. His son Greg confirmed his death. Apollo 8 was the first manned mission to orbit the moon, which also made Anders one of the first people to leave the bounds of Earth’s orbit.
Life is Strange: Double Exposure sees the return of the series' original protagonist Max Caulfield. It will be released on October 29 for Xbox Series X/S, PC and PlayStation 5. A Nintendo Switch release will follow.
You can get the new Beats Solo 4 over-hear headphones with two years of AppleCare+ for $80 off thanks to a limited-time deal running on Amazon right now. The Beats Studio Pro (without AppleCare+) are also deeply discounted.