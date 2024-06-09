Brownwood ISD announces end-of-year employee awards

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Brownwood ISD has announced its 2023-2024 End-of-Year Employee Awards sponsored by the Brownwood Education Foundation. The awards include service awards, retiree recognitions, employees of the year, teachers of the year from each campus, as well as the BISD regional teacher of the year nominees.

DISTRICT TEACHERS OF THE YEAR

On Friday, May 31, BISD announced that Amber Evans, a teacher at Brownwood Middle School (pictured on the left), has been selected as the Secondary Teacher of the Year. In addition, Susan Mora, an ECSE teacher at Northwest Elementary (pictured on the right), has been chosen as the Elementary Teacher of the Year. Both teachers will represent BISD as regional Teacher of the Year nominees.

SERVICE AWARDS

<strong>5 <strong>YEARS</strong></strong><br>Jason Adams, Darren Bailey, Jennifer Barberie, Kacy Delisle, Dex Dennard, Agnes Dockins, Jimmy Fisher Jr., Renee Fraze, Tanya Glasscock, Lynzie Goodman, Rhonda Guerrero, Stacci Hamilton, Brian Harris, LeAnn Harris, Kristen Herring, Stephanie Hilburn, Kerri Jacobson, Brandon Long, Jennifer Martinez, Malinda Mayfield, Amber McMillian, Angel Miranda, Ashley Pinkston, Veronica Pyle, Lexxi Ratliff, Elizabeth Ripley, Micaela Rodriguez, Valarie Scull, Jake Senkirik, Heather Sweaney, Donna Thompson, Rhonda Tippit, Frank Valdez, Jennifer Waldrop, Jimmy Ward, Kimara Wilson, Dee Dee Wright, Ethan Yeats.
<strong>10 YEARS</strong><br>Christi Camp, Neva Garman, Mallory Gibbs, Teresa Gonzalez, Mendy Green, Janie Hobbs, Jannell Johnson, Lisa Kallman, Jeanette Lancaster, Sherri Land, Leah Lee, Shannon Lee, Stacy Loftin, Laura Lopez, Noemi Lopez, Ashley Harrington, Deidra Neel, Casandra Reiger, Carol Stidom, Dusty Wilson, Ermelinda Zertuche.
<strong>15 YEARS<br></strong>Noe Ceniceros, David Chastain, Melissa Cockerham, Juanita Mares, Serena Miller, Tracy Morelock, Stephanie Morton, Erin Pennington, Aidalu Price, Andrian Stewart, Maria Urbiola, Mary Zamarripa.
<strong>20 YEARS<br></strong>Susan Baugh, Melody Casey, Courtney Dalleh, Jennifer DeMasters-Mares, Dena Eoff, Elizabeth Gilmore, Timothy Thomas.
<strong>25 YEARS<br></strong>Shena Amarante, Raymond Brandstetter, Beatrice Fanning, Misti Gillard, Kristi Owen, Cecelia Torres.
<strong>30 YEARS<br></strong>Sara Bernal, Melissa Crow, Esperanza Flores, Mary Murray, Karla Williams.
<strong>35 YEARS<br></strong>Kimber Carney Bennett.
RETIREES

Retirees included David Elder (2 years), Sheri Bonsal (4 years), Dee Dee Wright (5 years), Lorenna Yantis (6 years), David Chastain (15 years), Adrian Stewart (15 years), Helen Lacy (18 years), Elsa Sanchez-Bastardo (18 years), Monte Atchley (19 years), Melody Casey (20 years), Debbie Sutton (26 years), Sandra Weathers (28 years), Mary Murray (30 years), Karla Williams (30 years), and Theresa Mosqueda (33 years). Mid-year retirees (not pictured) included Doug Bonsal (4 years), Renae Riker (4 years), Jerry O’Neal (7 years), Stanley Pachall (12 years), Jimmy Pepper (16 years), and Mary Lynn Blackwell (31 years).

DEPARTMENTAL AWARDS

<strong>SPECIAL EDUCATION PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR <br></strong>Rochelle Colclasure
<strong>PARAPROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR<br></strong>Diane Conger<br>Woodland Heights Elementary
<strong>MAINTENANCE EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR<br></strong>Fito Robles
<strong>GROUNDS EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR<br></strong>Ricky Cardenas
<strong>CUSTODIAL SERVICES EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR<br></strong>Kirk Rankin
<strong>TRANSPORTATION EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR<br></strong>Barbara Funderburg
<strong>FOOD SERVICES EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR<br></strong>Mildred Stockton
<strong>VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR<br></strong>Jay Monson
RISING STAR TEACHERS OF THE YEAR

Rising Star Teachers of the Year are pictured on the risers (left to right): Jessie Paris,<br>Rachel Smiley, Elizabeth Ripley, Misty Hill, Mary Salazar, Allie Allen
COGGIN ELEMENTARY – Allie Allen
EAST ELEMENTARY – Mary Salazar
NORTHWEST ELEMENTARY – Misty Hill
COGGIN 6th GRADE – Elizabeth Ripley
BROWNWOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL – Jessie Paris
BROWNWOOD HIGH SCHOOL – Rachel Smiley

DISTINGUISHED TEACHERS OF THE YEAR

Distinguished Teachers of the Year are pictured on the risers (left to right): Bryan Clark,<br>Amber Evans, Lori Haynes, Brittany Estess, Leslie Wood, Susan Mora, Kate Means, Dawn<br>Hilburn
COGGIN ELEMENTARY – Kate Means
EAST ELEMENTARY – Lori Haynes
NORTHWEST ELEMENTARY – Leslie Wood
WOODLAND HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY – Dawn Hilburn
SPECIAL EDUCATION (Northwest) – Susan Mora
COGGIN 6th GRADE – Brittany Estess
BROWNWOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL – Amber Evans
BROWNWOOD HIGH SCHOOL – Bryan Clark

