Brownwood ISD announces end-of-year employee awards

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Brownwood ISD has announced its 2023-2024 End-of-Year Employee Awards sponsored by the Brownwood Education Foundation. The awards include service awards, retiree recognitions, employees of the year, teachers of the year from each campus, as well as the BISD regional teacher of the year nominees.

DISTRICT TEACHERS OF THE YEAR

On Friday, May 31, BISD announced that Amber Evans, a teacher at Brownwood Middle School (pictured on the left), has been selected as the Secondary Teacher of the Year. In addition, Susan Mora, an ECSE teacher at Northwest Elementary (pictured on the right), has been chosen as the Elementary Teacher of the Year. Both teachers will represent BISD as regional Teacher of the Year nominees.

SERVICE AWARDS

5 YEARS

Jason Adams, Darren Bailey, Jennifer Barberie, Kacy Delisle, Dex Dennard, Agnes Dockins, Jimmy Fisher Jr., Renee Fraze, Tanya Glasscock, Lynzie Goodman, Rhonda Guerrero, Stacci Hamilton, Brian Harris, LeAnn Harris, Kristen Herring, Stephanie Hilburn, Kerri Jacobson, Brandon Long, Jennifer Martinez, Malinda Mayfield, Amber McMillian, Angel Miranda, Ashley Pinkston, Veronica Pyle, Lexxi Ratliff, Elizabeth Ripley, Micaela Rodriguez, Valarie Scull, Jake Senkirik, Heather Sweaney, Donna Thompson, Rhonda Tippit, Frank Valdez, Jennifer Waldrop, Jimmy Ward, Kimara Wilson, Dee Dee Wright, Ethan Yeats.

10 YEARS

Christi Camp, Neva Garman, Mallory Gibbs, Teresa Gonzalez, Mendy Green, Janie Hobbs, Jannell Johnson, Lisa Kallman, Jeanette Lancaster, Sherri Land, Leah Lee, Shannon Lee, Stacy Loftin, Laura Lopez, Noemi Lopez, Ashley Harrington, Deidra Neel, Casandra Reiger, Carol Stidom, Dusty Wilson, Ermelinda Zertuche.

15 YEARS

Noe Ceniceros, David Chastain, Melissa Cockerham, Juanita Mares, Serena Miller, Tracy Morelock, Stephanie Morton, Erin Pennington, Aidalu Price, Andrian Stewart, Maria Urbiola, Mary Zamarripa.

20 YEARS

Susan Baugh, Melody Casey, Courtney Dalleh, Jennifer DeMasters-Mares, Dena Eoff, Elizabeth Gilmore, Timothy Thomas.

25 YEARS

Shena Amarante, Raymond Brandstetter, Beatrice Fanning, Misti Gillard, Kristi Owen, Cecelia Torres.

30 YEARS

Sara Bernal, Melissa Crow, Esperanza Flores, Mary Murray, Karla Williams.

35 YEARS

Kimber Carney Bennett.

RETIREES

Retirees included David Elder (2 years), Sheri Bonsal (4 years), Dee Dee Wright (5 years), Lorenna Yantis (6 years), David Chastain (15 years), Adrian Stewart (15 years), Helen Lacy (18 years), Elsa Sanchez-Bastardo (18 years), Monte Atchley (19 years), Melody Casey (20 years), Debbie Sutton (26 years), Sandra Weathers (28 years), Mary Murray (30 years), Karla Williams (30 years), and Theresa Mosqueda (33 years). Mid-year retirees (not pictured) included Doug Bonsal (4 years), Renae Riker (4 years), Jerry O’Neal (7 years), Stanley Pachall (12 years), Jimmy Pepper (16 years), and Mary Lynn Blackwell (31 years).

DEPARTMENTAL AWARDS

SPECIAL EDUCATION PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR

Rochelle Colclasure

PARAPROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR

Diane Conger

Woodland Heights Elementary

MAINTENANCE EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR

Fito Robles

GROUNDS EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR

Ricky Cardenas

CUSTODIAL SERVICES EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR

Kirk Rankin

TRANSPORTATION EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR

Barbara Funderburg

FOOD SERVICES EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR

Mildred Stockton

VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR

Jay Monson

RISING STAR TEACHERS OF THE YEAR

Rising Star Teachers of the Year are pictured on the risers (left to right): Jessie Paris,

Rachel Smiley, Elizabeth Ripley, Misty Hill, Mary Salazar, Allie Allen

COGGIN ELEMENTARY – Allie Allen

EAST ELEMENTARY – Mary Salazar

NORTHWEST ELEMENTARY – Misty Hill

COGGIN 6th GRADE – Elizabeth Ripley

BROWNWOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL – Jessie Paris

BROWNWOOD HIGH SCHOOL – Rachel Smiley

DISTINGUISHED TEACHERS OF THE YEAR

Distinguished Teachers of the Year are pictured on the risers (left to right): Bryan Clark,

Amber Evans, Lori Haynes, Brittany Estess, Leslie Wood, Susan Mora, Kate Means, Dawn

Hilburn

COGGIN ELEMENTARY – Kate Means

EAST ELEMENTARY – Lori Haynes

NORTHWEST ELEMENTARY – Leslie Wood

WOODLAND HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY – Dawn Hilburn

SPECIAL EDUCATION (Northwest) – Susan Mora

COGGIN 6th GRADE – Brittany Estess

BROWNWOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL – Amber Evans

BROWNWOOD HIGH SCHOOL – Bryan Clark

