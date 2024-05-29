Brownsville ISD high schools to graduate 2,904 in seven ceremonies

May 28—Graduation season will get underway at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when Rivera Early College High School's 522-member graduating class assembles at Sams Memorial Stadium for the first of seven BISD ceremonies celebrating this year's graduates.

In all, 2,904 Brownsville Independent School District students are set to graduate during commencement exercises that will take place on one morning and successive evenings at the stadium, marking the continuation of a tradition that goes back more than 100 years to BISD's founding in 1915.

"You are standing at the onset of what will be a wondrous and defining journey for each of you. You've worked hard, reached magnificent heights, and shared in an abundance of experiences together; all of which, has led you here to this moment," BISD Superintendent of Schools Jesus H. Chavez says in a letter to the graduates.

"There is no doubt that this is a major accomplishment in your life, but I promise you: this is only the beginning. Each of you must now embark on your own personal voyage of growth and discovery. You will build upon yourself, becoming the person you choose to be. The life you've dreamed of throughout the years; now is the time to make it reality," the letter states.

This year's graduates are expected to receive well in excess of $100 million in scholarship offers from colleges and universities around the country.

Additionally, BISD awarded $1,000 scholarships to 100 graduating seniors from funds raised through the 21st annual Superintendent's Scholarship Golf Tournament earlier this spring.

So far, BISD has raised nearly $1.5 million and awarded scholarships to more than 1,400 students through the tournament.

Among this year's graduates, more than 300 also will receive associate degrees through dual enrollment at Texas Southmost College, BISD said.

"Remember that your journey will be entirely unique and beautiful. You will see classmates posting about their first day at their university, or the new vocational skills they've acquired. You may see your friends beaming with honor in the Armed Forces. Some will find pride in the frontlines of the workforce. Remember, there is no right or wrong path. You will see many different forms of success. Now, is the time to find yours," Chavez told the graduates.

"Give things in life a chance. You have no idea what you are capable of until you try. Look at all that you've already accomplished in your young life. Never allow uncertainty to dictate circumstance. Allow yourself every opportunity to learn. Education does not have a singular design. Any moment, conversation, or experience can be a lesson. Life will shape you. Be open to it. Lastly, let's not overlook our fellow humans. Remember, every personal journey entails struggles. Every person you encounter can use a helping hand at some point in their lives. Kindness is such a powerful thing. It can help build people, and in turn, build community," the letter states.

Following Rivera, Brownsville Early College High School's 72 graduates will have commencement exercises at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Texas Southmost College Performing Arts Center.

That evening, ceremonies start at 7:30 p.m. at Sams for Hanna Early College High School's 524 graduates. Ceremonies take place at the same time on following nights in this order:

— Pace Early College High School, 418 graduates;

— Lopez Early College High School, 416 graduates;

— Veterans Memorial Early College High School, 526 graduates;

— Porter Early College High School, 426 graduates.

"This is your moment. You've accomplished so much, but there is more to come. So, throughout the long hugs and teary smiles, remember that though this chapter has ended, you are entering a new one. Know that you've proven your capability. There is nothing you cannot do. Pave your path," the letter states.