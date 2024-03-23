Browns are re-signing kicker Cade York, AP source says. The former draft pick was cut last season

The Browns are giving unpredictable, unreliable kicker Cade York another chance.

Cleveland is re-signing York, a fourth-round draft pick in 2022 whose struggles led to him being cut before last season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday.

York's return on a futures contract was first reported by Cleveland.com.

He'll be with the team during the offseason — the Browns usually carry extra kickers in training camp — and could end up competing with Dustin Hopkins, according to the person who spoke to The Associated on condition of anonymity because York has not signed his deal.

York, who began his NFL career with a 58-yard field goal in the final seconds to win the opener at Carolina in 2022, was released last summer following a dreadful preseason. His departure was followed by the Browns trading for Hopkins, who was sensational for Cleveland and a big part of its playoff run.

Hopkins went 33 of 36 on field-goal tries and made all eight attempts beyond 50 yards. He was out for the playoffs after injuring his hamstring while trying to catch a kickoff returner in a Dec. 24 game at Houston.

York was the highest kicker drafted in six years when the Browns selected him out of LSU two years ago. He made 24 of 32 field goals as a rookie and was 35 of 37 on extra points.

But things began to go astray for him last summer when he missed four kicks in exhibition games, and the Browns, who had high expectations of making a Super Bowl run, decided to let York go.

After Cleveland released him, York was signed to Tennessee's practice squad. He also spent time with the New York Giants but didn't kick in a regular-season game.

