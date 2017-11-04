Browns give Pro Bowler Joe Thomas $3 million raise

CLEVELAND (AP) — Injured Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas has received a $3 million raise from the Cleveland Browns.

Thomas recently had surgery for a season-ending triceps injury. A team spokesman said Saturday that the Browns had agreed to the pay bump before Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowler, was injured and they'll stick to their plan.

Thomas will get a $1.5 million roster bonus this season and a $1.5 million increase to his 2018 salary, pushing it to $10.3 million.

ESPN first reported the raise for Thomas, who had never missed a play in his career — a streak of 10,363 consecutive snaps — before he was hurt on Oct. 22.

Thomas originally signed a seven-year, $80.5 million deal through the 2018 season.

Before having surgery, Thomas said he would wait until after the season before deciding if he would continue playing.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL