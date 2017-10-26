Browns' Garrett not traveling to London due to concussion

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) walks off the field at the half during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston. Garrett has been placed in concussion protocol. The top pick in this year’s NFL draft reported to the team’s facility on Wednesday with concussion-like symptoms. It’s unlikely he’ll play in Sunday’s game at London. Garrett has four sacks in three games. He missed the season’s first four games with a sprained ankle. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett won't travel with the team to London because of a concussion.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft will miss Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Team officials had been hoping Garrett would be well enough to make the trip, but he will stay behind when they leave Thursday night.

Garrett, who missed Cleveland's first four games with a sprained ankle, was placed in concussion protocol on Tuesday. The 21-year-old recorded a sack on Sunday and didn't have any symptoms until two days later.

Garrett has recorded four sacks in three games. His playing time had steadily increased each week and he was getting back in playing shape before suffering the head injury.

He'll have another week to recover as the winless Browns have a bye next week.

