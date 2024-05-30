Brown, Volpato prepare for New Mexico House District 55 primary

Two long-time Carlsbad public figures will square off for the District 55 seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives in the June 4 primary election for the Republican nomination, with no Democrat challenger running against the winner in the November General Election.

Incumbent Rep. Cathrynn Brown (R-55) was elected to the post in 2010 and rarely faced a challenger since for the district that covers the southeast corner of the state including Eddy and Lea counties. This year, Brown’s challenger comes from within the GOP as former-Eddy County Commissioner Jack Volpato is vying for the seat in the Legislature.

Artesia Mayor and Eddy County Commissioner Jon Henry was running uncontested for the GOP nomination to House District 54, representing parts of Eddy, Chaves and Otero counties, while Christian Scott Ehmling was running for Libertarian nomination. Incumbent Rep. Jimmy Mason (R-66) was running uncontested for the seat that represents Eddy, Chaves and Lea counties, with no other party nominating a candidate.

Volpato said his experience as a county commissioner from 2006 to 2014, and as an advocate in Santa Fe for the region’s key industries since he left the post made him an ideal candidate for District 55. Volpato said he could work across the aisle with the Democratic Party which holds the majority in both the House and Senate.

He said economic issues should be the focus of the office, and compromises will be necessary to defend industries like oil and gas, potash mining and southeast New Mexico’s growing nuclear corridor from over-regulation by the State.

“You can work with common ground on social issues, but when they start attacking our industries, it’s really hard to find common ground,” Volpato said. “You really have to stick to your guns and educate lawmakers on why these are important.”

Jack Volpato, candidate for District 55 of the New Mexico House of Representatives, is pictured outside his pharmacy, Jan. 26, 2024 in Carlsbad.

He’s built several contacts and relationships in the capital throughout his career as a public servant, Volpato said, and he hoped that experience will help him rise quickly through the ranks of the Republican Party.

“Every year we went up to Santa Fe to meet with lawmakers and cabinet secretaries. These are people I have relationships with. I have a working knowledge of Santa Fe. I’ve testified in committees,” Volpato said. “It’s not like I’m going into something completely cold. I’m aware I’ll be the low man on the totem pole, but I still know people and I still know how to get things done.”

Brown warned voters that if she is defeated in the primary, southeast New Mexico will lose a key figure in the Legislature for conservative values and the needs of the region, as she has the fifth-highest seniority in the House. She pointed to her position on the House Finance Committee, which Brown said is the “most powerful” committee in Santa Fe, along with ranking member of the House Transportation, Public Works and Capital Improvements Committee, a post Brown said allowed her to direct millions of dollars in road funds to the district.

Cathrynn Brown.

“That really helps our district. We lose that if I’m not sent back,” she said. “There are a lot of advantages to my returning. If the other gentleman is elected, he would start at ground zero.”

Where do Brown, Volpato stand on southeast New Mexico’s key issues?

Brown touted several accomplishments she said benefitted southeast New Mexico during her years in office, including $700 million spent in road improvements across the state, which Brown said came largely from the oil and gas industry centered in her district, including improvements to the deadly U.S. Highway 285 from Malaga to the Texas State Line.

She also pointed to social security reform, cutting taxation for most senior citizens and saving an average of $700 a year, along with work to reform on how lodger’s tax is allocated to increase payments to municipalities were businesses are headquartered instead of where they operate.

She said she’s also been a voice for conservative values, opposing Democrat-led gun restrictions and planning a public safety package for the upcoming special session called by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as on “public safety.” Many Republicans worried Democrats would attempt further restrictions on gun owners, but countered the session should instead focus on border security issues.

“Overall, I’d say I’ve really tried to keep our constitutional rights in place,” Brown said. I think keeping 2nd Amendment rights intact is very important as a matter of public safety.”

State Rep. Cathrynn Brown (R-55) speaks during a candidate forum on April 25, 2024 in Carlsbad. She is being challenged by Jack Volpato in the June Republican primary election.

Brown also represents a vote against “overregulation,” she said Democrats frequently propose on New Mexico’s businesses, namely oil and gas extraction which Brown argued provided more than $13 billion in state revenue in the last fiscal year to fund public services from roads and infrastructure to education.

She said under the administration of Lujan Grisham and Democrat control in the Legislature, New Mexico was becoming less “business friendly,” especially after lockdowns imposed by the administration amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m definitely front and center on the battle of making this a more business-friendly state,” Brown said. “Economic development is a big issue in this state and we’re just not treating businesses well. It’s the small businesses that are having the tougher time.

“You’ve got to make it a good place for businesses to locate and operate. Her (Lujan Grisham’s) administration doesn’t seem to understand that.”

Volpato agreed that oil and gas was a crucial sector in New Mexico’s economy, and questioned if Democrats had any plan to replace dollars lost as lawmakers opted to transition the state away from fossil fuels.

Jack Volpato, candidate for State House District 55, talks issues during a candidate forum on April 25, 2024 sponsored by the Eddy County NAACP Branch.

“There’s nothing to fill that void. You can be as progressive as you want, but without the money for your social progressive agenda … People need to understand the money is the main thing with oil and gas,” Volpato said. “You’ve got to be able to meet with them and state your case in a way that people understand if this money goes away, what’s going to happen to education? What’s going to happen to infrastructure?”

He also said he supported stronger border security policy and ending what Volpato called “catch and release” in an apparent reference to arrests at the border that do not result in incarceration and returning “local control” to local school districts while limiting the authority of the Public Education Department in decision making for districts.

“The needs of Carlsbad are very different from the needs of Santa Fe,” Volpato said. “I think you get a better result when your school board manages your school district locally. They’re accountable to the voters.”

