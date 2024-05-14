Brown pelicans found starving along the California coast. Here's what to know

Hundreds of brown pelicans found starving along the California coast, including in Ventura County, are filling up local wildlife hospitals and rehabilitation centers.

Since late April, state officials reported unusually high numbers of pelicans stranded from San Diego to Santa Cruz counties. Others have been found dead. It is not yet clear why so many of the birds have ended up starving.

State wildlife biologists are working to try to pinpoint what is happening, said Dr. Rebecca Duerr, director of research and veterinary science at the International Bird Rescue. The organization's hospitals in Los Angeles and San Francisco admitted 260 pelicans as of Monday.

Most have come in starving, cold and anemic, said Duerr, a veterinarian. In 2022, there were similar reports of unusually high numbers of sick and emaciated pelicans, but the problem appeared centered in Southern California. This time, it seems more widespread, she said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are working with local rehab centers and collecting data on the sick and dead pelicans. Necropsies performed on several of the birds have shown signs of starvation.

What is happening with brown pelicans?

The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network, which rescues and rehabilitates seabirds found in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, had received 100 pelican patients in the past few weeks. Reports of dead pelicans also have come in throughout the two counties, the organization said.

Along with anemia and dehydration, some had fish hook and other injuries, signs that could be related to riskier attempts to find food.

"It appears that when pickings are slim in the ocean that they start taking more risks," Duerr said.

The pelicans’ primary food sources of sardines, mackerel and anchovies appear to be around. But factors such as heavy winds or rough sea conditions could be affecting the bird's ability to dive for fish.

What is next for the brown pelicans?

Weeks into the incident, the numbers have yet to slow down, officials said this week.

In 2022, nearly 800 pelicans were admitted to rehab centers and nearly 400 later returned to the wild, state officials reported. An exact cause wasn't determined, but one theory pointed to weather conditions leading to the lack of food.

Once at risk of extinction, the California brown pelican was removed from the federal endangered species list in 2009. Starting in the 1960s, the pesticide DDT took a steep toll on the pelicans, along with bald eagles and other birds. The contamination led to eggshells becoming so thin that they would break in the nests.

While DDT was banned in the 1970s, its effects off the Southern California coast has lasted for decades.

How to help sick brown pelicans

Officials ask the public to avoid disturbing the seabirds. Don't touch, feed or try to them pick up. If you find a pelican in distress, call a local wildlife rescue center. People also may call their regional wildlife office.

To report a bird in distress in Ventura and Santa Barbara, call the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network hotline at 805-681-1080. More information is available at sbwcn.org.

Report dead pelicans using the state's mortality reporting system and include photos if possible.

Wildlife centers also accept donations and volunteers. Officials recommended people contact the local rehab center to find out the best way to help.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment and county government for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

