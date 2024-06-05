Brown leading in early Primary Election results for House District 55

Incumbent New Mexico Rep. Cathrynn Brown (R-55) was leading challenger Jack Volpato by 78 percent of the votes cast as of 7:45 p.m. Tuesday for the Republican Nominee to the District 55 seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives, according to initial results.

No Democratic candidate entered the June 4 Primary, meaning the winner of the GOP nomination would run opposed in the November General Election.

Brown earned 98 votes to Volpato's 12 with four of 26 precincts reporting, according to initial results from the New Mexico Secretary of State.

Brown, a former attorney was first elected in 2011 after defeating incumbent Democrat John Heaton for the seat representing portions of Eddy and Lea counties. She rarely faced a challenger in elections since, running unopposed since 2014, but had one this year in the form of Volpato, a former Eddy County Commissioner.

State Rep. Cathrynn Brown (R-55) speaks during a candidate forum on April 25, 2024 in Carlsbad. She is being challenged by Jack Volpato in the June Republican primary election.

Volpato said his experience as an advocate for the Carlsbad and Eddy County communities during trips to Santa Fe qualified him for the position in the legislature. He was first elected to the Commission in 2006 and served until 2014 when he was term limited. Volpato pointed to his membership on the Carlsbad Mayor's Nuclear Task Force and other past local boards as evidence of his pro-business stance.

He also advocated for tougher border security measures, and giving more authority to local school districts to regulate issues like school curriculum and other requirements

Jack Volpato, candidate for State House District 55, talks issues during a candidate forum on April 25, 2024 sponsored by the Eddy County NAACP Branch.

Brown, who characterized herself as the "fifth-most senior" member of the New Mexico House sits on the House Appropriations Committee, which each year draws up New Mexico's budget and serves as ranking member of the House Transportation, Public Works and Capital Improvements Committee, a post Brown said allowed her to direct millions of dollars in road funds to the district.

She pointed to social security reform, cutting taxation for most senior citizens and saving an average of $700 a year, along with work to reform on how lodger’s tax is allocated to increase payments to municipalities where businesses are headquartered instead of where they operate.

Also in Eddy County, Artesia Mayor John Henry was running unopposed for the GOP nomination in House District 54, which was vacated by Rep. Jim Townsend in his unopposed bid for Senate District 34, while Libertarian candidate Christian Scott Ehmling was unopposed for that party's nomination seat. Rep. Jimmy Mason (R-66) was also running unopposed for reelection.

