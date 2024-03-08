Brown Deer Walmart employee charged after prosecutors say he fired shots at an SUV in the parking lot

Gunfire erupted at the Brown Deer Walmart on March 1 after an employee fired shots at a vehicle with people inside it, prosecutors said.

A 21-year-old now-former employee at the Brown Deer Walmart has been charged after authorities said he fired shots at a vehicle with people inside following a fight inside the store.

Carlton Young of Milwaukee was charged Wednesday with endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The incident took place March 1 at about 3:15 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot, located at 6300 W. Brown Deer Road, which is often busy with customers and employees.

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance footage shows Young working in the customer service area when he was approached by two males.

Suddenly, a fight ensued before several employees and a customer attempted to break up the fight, the complaint states. The two males and a female exited the store and got into an SUV in the parking lot.

Young, however, went to the employee locker area to grab his "belongings" before exiting the grocery doors on the west side of building, pulling a handgun from his waistband, firing several shots at the SUV, and striking it at least once, the complaint states and footage shows.

Young then fled his workplace on foot before being arrested about two blocks north of Walmart.

Young claimed he was acting in self-defense in an interview with detectives later that day. He said he was jumped, or attacked, by the two males while at work and the people were "some randoms." Prosecutors said footage shows that Young knew the two males.

Young said he doesn't remember what happened after the fight when he left the employee locker area. He said there wasn't much he "could remember, and that we would have to look at the video."

He then reiterated his stance that he acted in self-defense and that "I feel like I probably need a lawyer or something." Young's listed attorney did not immediately respond Thursday.

Young made his initial court appearance on Wednesday. His cash bond was set at $7,500. The next hearing is scheduled for March 12.

A Walmart spokesperson said Young is no longer with the company, adding "this incident is unacceptable and against company policy."

The incident caused customers and employees to run for cover. "I just went to the floor, I got down," customer Amanda Hendrick told WITI-TV. "People went running and screaming. It was just scary."

This is at least the third shooting incident at a Milwaukee Walmart since 2020. In 2021, one person was injured in a shooting at the Walmart located at 10330 W. Silver Spring Drive. Walmart closed that location in 2023. In 2020, three people were shot and injured outside of Walmart at 401 E. Capitol Drive.

"It doesn’t surprise me at all," customer Nyla Phillips told WITI-TV. "More and more violent incidents are happening to where it’s just normal. Walmart is becoming known for this type of behavior."

