Brown Deer is holding a treasure hunt with a $1,500 grand prize. Here's what to know.

Rally your search parties. A treasure hunt is starting soon in Brown Deer.

Starting on Tuesday, May 14, village residents will have the opportunity to win $1,500 and a complimentary meal ― if they can find a medallion hidden within the 4.5 square miles of the northern Milwaukee suburb.

Clues for Brown Deer's first-ever 2024 Medallion Hunt will be posted on the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's site and in regular Brown Deer communication channels every Tuesday and Friday until the medallion is found, with up to eight clues created for the hunt, according to a May 7 news release from village manager Tyler Burkart.

The medallion hunt is coordinated by the Brown Deer Community Foundation, and it is sponsored by the local restaurant Café Corazon, located in Brown Deer at 4102 W. Bradley Road.

What does the medallion look like?

The medallion is designed to mimic Café Corazon's logo and will be in the shape of a heart approximately 3 inches in diameter.

It was crafted by local Brown Deer artist Jean Wells, a professional potter for 30 years who creates contemporary stoneware pottery, according to the release. Wells is the current president of Wisconsin Craft and a member of the Milwaukee Artists Resource Network.

What is the prize for finding the medallion?

The lucky individual who finds the medallion will receive a complimentary meal for four people at the café, along with the $1,500 grand prize.

The Brown Deer Community Foundation and Café Corazon will also host a photo opportunity and ceremony to recognize the winner.

Where can I find clues for the Brown Deer medallion hunt?

Clues will be posted in the form of biweekly updates to this story as they are released on Tuesday and Friday. The newest clue will be posted near the top of the page, and previous clues will be posted below that.

Contact Claudia Levens at clevens@gannett.com. Follow her on X at @levensc13.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brown Deer is holding a treasure hunt with a $1,500 grand prize