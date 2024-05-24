Brown County youth tennis coach in custody as investigation into ‘growing number of young victims’ continues

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Brown County youth tennis coach was recently taken into custody after authorities were made aware of potential inappropriate conduct involving a ‘growing number of young victims.’

Since early May, deputies in Brown County have been diligently working to gather information and evidence related to allegations against a local youth tennis coach, Joshua R. Denault.

After receiving information in early May about possible inappropriate conduct by Denault, 40, an investigation led to his arrest on charges of Capturing an Image of Nudity and Child Enticement.

Deputies are calling the investigation ‘active’ and ‘sensitive,’ saying it involves a growing number of young victims. Authorities are asking anyone with relevant information to contact Sgt. Matthew Wilson at 920-448-6192 or matthew.wilson@browncountywi.gov.

As always, the safety and wellbeing of children in our community remains a top priority. Please take time to speak with your children about their activities and the people they have contact with. Foster open and honest communications with your children and commit to being an advocate for their safety. Brown County Sheriff’s Office

Denault is expected to make a court appearance on May 24 at 2 p.m.

No other information has been provided. Local 5 will update this story when additional details are released.

