Brown County officials provide safety tips for dealing with downed power lines

(WFRV) – With many reported power outages and downed lines throughout northeast Wisconsin, Brown County officials are reminding the community of a few safety tips on what to do when encountering a downed power line.

According to a release from Brown County Emergency Management, April’s snowstorm already led to a number of downed power lines that could potentially be dangerous.

When dealing with downed lines, officials say that community members should never touch a downed line regardless of if there is no sparking. People should assume all downed lines are still live and report them to 911.

Officials also say to not approach any vehicle that has wires around it. If someone is in a vehicle with wires around it, they should remain inside the vehicle.

If the vehicle becomes unsafe, the person inside the vehicle can jump from the vehicle with their feet together. Officials say it is important to never touch the car and the ground at the same time.

As crews continue to work to get the downed power lines back up and working, updates on power outages throughout the area can be found here.

